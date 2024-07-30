Building Futures: Senator Heinrich Is Helping Expand Affordable Housing In Santa Fe, New Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By: Kurt Krahn, Executive Director, Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Mexicans are fortunate to have proactive leadership in Washington, D.C. from Senator Martin Heinrich. The latest example of this is the significant funding secured as part of the Senate and Appropriations Bill, which will bring $1.1 million to help hardworking Santa Feans find affordable housing.Every day at Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, we work to expand access to homes that our community members desperately need in order to remain close to their jobs. Without homes available at accessible entry points, we are in danger of losing vast parts of our local economy and pushing out families who make up the fabric of our diverse community.The federal funding that Senator Heinrich secured through his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee will help us build 25 to 30 affordable homes in our community for families who want to continue to live, work, and raise their families right here in Santa Fe.These new affordable housing units will be energy-efficient and all-electric-in line with Santa Fe Habitat's central tenets and with Senator Heinrich's vision to lower energy costs for working families while meeting our responsibility to on climate.The site of the new homes will be the six-acre parcel of land donated by the Garcia Family that borders the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park, in the northwest part of the City. As this parcel of land is rugged and steep, development costs are steep. But they will be offset considerably by this new funding.As part of our commitment to responsible stewardship, we will continue to work with the City of Santa Fe to retain public access to the Dog Park, open space, and trails for those in surrounding neighborhoods during and after the development of these new homes.We are grateful to Senator Heinrich for his support for this important project that will bring much-needed affordable housing, making an impact that will have positive ripple effects throughout our local economy for generations to come.

