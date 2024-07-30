Virtuix Expands Omni One Game Lineup To Over 50 Titles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

50+ Games Coming to Omni One

Sniper Elite on Omni One

omni One Logo

Sniper Elite VR, Amid Evil, and Survival Nation Join Launch Lineup

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtuix, the developer of the“Omni One” full-body VR gaming system, is excited to unveil its next wave of 15 thrilling titles coming to Omni One, pushing the platform's game lineup to over 50 games ahead of its highly anticipated launch in September 2024. Omni One offers a complete entertainment experience with its proprietary 360-degree treadmill, enabling players to physically move in every direction within virtual reality games. The system includes a customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset and a dedicated game store featuring titles optimized for Omni One.The 15 new game additions enrich Omni One's extensive library, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether diving into thrilling virtual worlds, engaging in intense multiplayer battles, or exploring captivating narratives, Omni One promises an unparalleled VR experience. The latest announced titles include award-winning games such as Sniper Elite VR, Amid Evil, Survival Nation, Genotype, and Ilysia, with the full list available below."We're excited to announce the expansion of our game lineup to over 50 titles for Omni One," said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. "This milestone underscores our commitment to offering a diverse and compelling range of experiences that showcase the full potential of Omni One's freedom of movement in VR.""We're thrilled to bring Sniper Elite to the Omni One platform," said Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO of Rebellion, developer of Sniper Elite VR. "With Virtuix's innovative technology, players can now physically step into the intense missions of Sniper Elite, experiencing the thrill of precision shooting in a whole new dimension. Be careful out there."Virtuix collaborates closely with each game studio to optimize gameplay for the Omni One platform, ensuring seamless movement and full-body immersion. Virtuix is committed to continuously enriching the Omni One experience by introducing additional titles on an ongoing basis. Explore Omni One's full lineup at href="" rel="external nofollow" virtuix/game .Virtuix has shipped hundreds of Omni One units to beta customers who are providing valuable feedback. Omni One is scheduled for general release in September 2024, with preorders currently available. For more information and to preorder your Omni One unit, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" virtui . Virtuix also released a new trailer for Omni One - watch it here .Newly Announced Games:1.Alvo VR2.Amid Evil3.Drop Dead: The Cabin4.Flock of the Low God5.Genotype6.Ilysia7.Neolithic Dawn8.Propagation: Paradise Hotel9.Sail10 Elite VR11 Mess - Let's Play Jolly Battle12 Nation13 Atlas Mystery14 VR15 CitadelAbout Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of“Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please contact:Lauren PremoHead of Marketing, Virtuix...Caroline Gill / Carter DotsonStride PR for Virtuix... / ...

