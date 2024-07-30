Celebrate The 100Th Anniversary Of Surrealism At Historic Capricorn Hill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautiful Capricorn Hill, the historic estate of Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning

Named a Top 10 global destination to learn about surrealism

- Max ErnstSEDONA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year marks the 100th anniversary of surrealism, the revolutionary art movement that ignited imaginations a century ago. Capricorn Hill in Sedona, Arizona, the historic home, gardens, and studio of legendary surrealist artists Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning, has been recognized by The Sunday Times as one of the top places in the world to learn about surrealism. After decades of obscurity under private ownership, Capricorn Hill is now available to the public for tours, lodging at the guest house, and opportunities to visit and learn.Modern artworks created at Capricorn Hill by Ernst and Tanning are in museum collections around the globe, including the MOMA, Smithsonian, National Gallery of Art, Tate Modern, Menil Collection, Centre Pompidou and many more. Ernst and Tanning's artworks continue to be a focus of major retrospectives, ongoing museum exhibitions, and ever-increasing new auction records at Christie's and Sotheby's.Nestled high in the hills amidst the breathtaking red rock formations of Sedona, Capricorn Hill isn't just a location; it's a portal into the creative universe and captivating life of Ernst and Tanning. In the 1940s and 50s, when few others lived in Sedona's beautiful Oak Creek Canyon, this remote outpost of the Southwest served as their muse and canvas. Here, amidst the ethereal landscapes, Ernst and Tanning produced some of their most iconic works. During this time, Capricorn Hill became a place of pilgrimage for many of their famous artist friends, including Marcel Duchamp, Man Ray, Kay Sage, Yves Tanguy, Dylan Thomas, and other renowned artists. Lee Miller, a dear friend and prominent photojournalist, visited in the summer of 1946 and beautifully photographed the beginnings of Ernst and Tanning's new life in Sedona. A feature film about Lee Miller starring Kate Winslet will be released in the fall of 2024.Capricorn Hill Center for Surrealism, located in Sedona, Arizona, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes art education and research about the impact of surrealism on the global art movement, both historically and contemporaneously. The organization, funded primarily through donations, restores and preserves the historical structures and artworks at Capricorn Hill, located on a pristine hilltop location in the historic Brewer district.To schedule a tour of this historic site or book a stay in the guesthouse, visit SurrealSedona or email ....Make a tax-deductible donation to support our research, education, and the preservation of Capricorn Hill at

Kevin Glenn

Capricorn Hill Center For Surrealism

+1 714-728-1867

...