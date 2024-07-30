NEW COMING-OF-AGE BOOK CENTERS ON CHILDHOOD TRAUMA THROUGH A LENS OF HOPE AND LOVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anela's Club

ANELA'S CLUB by D. K. Yamashiro

- Hugh H. Dunn, Director, Pacific Literacy Consortium, University of HawaiiUNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A debut author has written an inspiring and heartwarming coming-of-age story about childhood trauma that has been endorsed by high-profile sports leaders and already is being compared to classics like The Fault in Our Stars, The Thief, The Poisonwood Bible and Sophie's World.ANELA'S CLUB (Koehler Books) by D. K. Yamashiro tells the story of a multiracial teenage girl, Anela Lee, whose older brother, Jake, dies on the football field. Yet it is a tale told through a lens of hope and love.Anela's shattered parents never wanted her, and without her biggest cheerleader, she withdraws into her pain and insecurities. Even school, once a refuge, means nothing anymore.Only one teacher, Miss DeGracia, refuses to give up on her, pushing her to enter an essay contest that gives her a shot at Harvard. Still, self-doubt holds Anela back.Then a senator, Nastasia Yen Strasberg, teaches her about the many world leaders who have used their childhood trauma to do great things. The hope that Anela can turn her pain into something beautiful gives her back her spark and encourages her to enter the contest. But does she have the confidence to share her essay in front of an audience?ANELA'S CLUB, which has been endorsed by educators, coaches, and authors, appeals to students, teachers, parents, underrepresented teens, or any fan of comeback stories.The book was recently honored by American Bookfest as a Finalist for Best New Fiction and a Finalist for Young Adult Fiction.The story is a fitting one for the author to write. As a teen, Yamashiro faced personal adversity, surviving a 400-foot fall from a ridge in Hawaii and suffering severe brain injuries. A recovery fueling years of research includes a PhD focused on childhood traumas of American presidents.The book has received high acclaim:"Thought-provoking and timeless . . . offering touch points for diverse audiences, particularly youth navigating the complex terrain of tragedy, abandonment, and self-doubt." –Hugh H. Dunn, PhD, Director of the Pacific Literacy Consortium, University of Hawaii, Author of Kahai's Journey"D. K. Yamashiro is arguably the world's leading expert on the childhood trauma experienced by U.S. presidents. Anela's Club provides a masterful story that can help people through personal trauma." –Gary Scott Smith, PhD, author of Faith and the Presidency and Religion in the Oval Office"Anela's inspiring journey is a testimony to how we all can rise from traumatic darkness to brilliant change and growth." –Joanne P. McCallie, Six-Time NCAA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, Duke University, author of Secret Warrior"Anela's Club , at first, reads like playing checkers, but this is nothing less than a chess game on life. Enlightening . . . and strong." –Dino Babers, ACC Football Coach of the Year, Syracuse University“An inspiring story of teenage resilience and how trauma need not be an insurmountable obstacle.” –Kirkus Reviews"Aimed at teen readers but perfect for the teen still living in all of us. The final scenes are emotional, and I admit it, tear-worthy." –David Patneaude, award-winning young adult fiction author, including Thin Wood Walls"A poetic story and powerfully told, showing us that deep childhood trauma has the ability to break or make us, and the happenstance of a mentor with the right words." –Dianne C. Braley, author of The Silence and the Sound, NYC 2022 Big Book Award Winner"I most appreciated the clear message of being true to oneself in the face of peer pressure; and finding and holding onto hope, even in what can be some very dark hours in our lives." –Anne E. C. McCants, PhD, Ann F. Friedlaender Professor of History at MIT"An impressive, inspiring read for adolescents and adults alike. As a former teacher, I think high school kids really need to read this." –Maia Evrigenis, author of Neon Jane"Touching, moving, human – and profoundly intelligent." –J. Mark Ramseyer, Mitsubishi Professor of Japanese Legal Studies, Harvard University, author of Contracting in JapanANELA'S CLUB is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORAs a teen, D. K. Yamashiro survived falling 400 feet from a ridge in Hawaii, suffering severe brain injuries. Years of recovery involved a camel ride at the Pyramids of Giza, swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, hiking up Masada, sledding down the Great Wall of China, exploring underground caves in the Black Hills, and speaking to crowds in East Africa and Brazilian favelas. A master's at Harvard and summer studies at Oxford preceded a PhD with research on childhood traumas of American presidents. Yamashiro resides in Brookline, Massachusetts, and is an affiliate at MIT. Learn more at .

D.K. Yamashiro

D.K. Yamashiro, Author

...