Stonetree Investment Partners Announces Close Of Inaugural Fund At $155 Million Hard Cap

StoneTree Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/StoneTree investment Partners LLC)

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree"), a lower middle private equity firm specializing in buy-outs of industrial and businesses in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce the first-and-final closing of its debut fund, StoneTree Investment Partners Fund I, LP, with total capital commitments of $155 million.

Despite a challenging fundraising environment, the fund was oversubscribed and successfully reached its hard cap, in just over two months of fundraising. StoneTree Investment Partners Fund I, LP received commitments from a diverse group of leading institutional investors, including investment funds, family offices, foundations, pension funds, endowments, and OCIOs.

"We are thrilled to partner with a remarkable group of blue-chip institutional investors, including multiple long-standing relationships," said Joel Stanwood, Partner at StoneTree. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support the respective missions of world-class institutions as we pursue StoneTree's own mission and purpose of Transforming Industrials. Investing in People®."



StoneTree Investment Partners Fund I will focus on acquiring controlling equity interests in lower middle market industrial businesses, with a particular emphasis on manufacturing companies. The fund aims to leverage StoneTree's operational capabilities and industry expertise to drive profit growth in its partner companies while creating attractive career opportunities for the employees of those companies.



Pacenote Capital served as StoneTree's exclusive agent for Fund I. "We appreciate the bespoke and curated process the Pacenote team delivered," said Chris Dupré, Partner at StoneTree. "They seamlessly conducted a process with a high degree of efficiency that allowed our team to close a new investment and pursue several other opportunities, while expanding relationships with exceptional investors known for investing in emerging managers."

McGuireWoods served as legal counsel to StoneTree during the fundraise. Dupré continued, "StoneTree is proud to have McGuireWoods as our fund counsel and trusted advisor, and we appreciate the excellent work the firm delivered on our behalf."

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People. The firm selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where StoneTree members can serve alongside employees and management to elevate the company, through a Business Transformation Agenda. For more information about StoneTree Investment Partners and its investment strategy, please visit .

About Pacenote Capital LLC

Pacenote Capital is a boutique private equity placement agent focused on partnering with preeminent emerging investment managers and private equity funds. For more information, please visit or contact Casey Peters [email protected] .

About McGuireWoods LLP

McGuireWoods is a full-service law firm differentiated by its unique Emerging Manager Program providing preeminent GPs with holistic support throughout fundraising and investing activities. For more information, please visit or contact Jon Finger [email protected] .



