Discover The Gift Of Appreciation With New Book, Crafted To Uplift & Encourage Moms In Their Journey Of Motherhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thank you, Mama

Briley & Baxter Publications

“Thank You, Mama” – A Heartfelt Tribute to New Mothers Arriving July 30th

- Meridith Lasko

PLYMOUTH , MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Briley & Baxter Publications is excited to announce the upcoming release of Meridith Lasko 's heartwarming new book,“Thank You, Mama,” set to be published on July 30, 2024. This touching tribute to new mothers offers a unique perspective, providing much-needed encouragement and positivity for moms navigating the early stages of motherhood.

Written after the birth of her second daughter, Lasko's“Thank You, Mama” fills a special niche in the world of children's literature. Unlike traditional books directed at babies, this book is crafted specifically with the new mom in mind. Lasko's intention is to offer support and recognition to mothers, celebrating their strength and dedication during a challenging time.

Lasko explains,“Moms read a lot of books to their babies, and the content is usually directed towards the baby. I wanted to write something for the new mom. Becoming a mom is challenging, no matter what your circumstances are. This book is a way to encourage moms everywhere and bring a bit of positivity to them. You can never have enough.”

In“Thank You, Mama,” readers will find a message of appreciation and encouragement, aimed at uplifting mothers on tough days. Lasko's book serves as a thoughtful gift for new moms, offering a small yet meaningful token of support. It is designed to complement the physical help new mothers receive, such as care, meals, and assistance with household chores, by providing emotional and moral support.

Key Features:

.Supportive Message: Encourages and uplifts new mothers, providing a positive and affirming message.

.Unique Perspective: Acknowledges the challenges of motherhood and offers words of encouragement directly to moms.

.Thoughtful Gift: Ideal for baby showers or as a gesture of support for new mothers.

.Emotional Resonance: Provides comfort and recognition for the hard work and dedication of mothers.

Lasko's“Thank You, Mama” will be available for purchase on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other major online retailers. It is a perfect addition to any new mother's collection, offering a heartfelt gesture of appreciation and support.

About the Author

Meridith Lasko wrote“Thank You, Mama” following the birth of her second daughter, driven by a desire to offer support and positivity to new mothers. Her book serves as a meaningful tribute to the journey of motherhood, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs that come with it. With a background in parenting and a deep appreciation for the support new moms need, Lasko's work aims to provide a small but significant boost to mothers everywhere.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Briley & Baxter Publications, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, is committed to publishing inspiring and heartwarming narratives for children. Their books are available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and more. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to various animal rescue charities and organizations.

Stacy O'Halloran

Briley & Baxter Publications

+1 781-389-7299

email us here