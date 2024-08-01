Scope Solutions Solidifies Presence in UAE with Successful One Year, Plans to Expand and Enhance Services Soon

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 30 July 2024, Dubai – On the occasion of its successful first year of operations, cloud software solutions provider Scope Solutions, announced that it will amplify its investments in modern tech trends and continue to strengthen its presence in the region in UAE with a broader view for wider expansion in GCC. The company, which offers cutting-edge technology, such as cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS), is a pioneer with a comprehensive focus on accounting firms and finance-focused businesses.

Originating in Malta twelve years ago, Scope Solutions leads in technological innovation, offering advanced cloud computing and SaaS to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in accounting and financial operations. The company is recognised for its suite of software services, providing real-time access to critical financial data and facilitating informed decision-making through reliable and user-friendly customised solutions.

One of Scope Solutions' most significant achievements in its first year was the successful launch of 'Accounting Refigured', the only digital accounting conference in the region. The conference, which drew over 100 attendees in March 2024, served as a pivotal platform for business professionals to explore the latest developments in digital accounting.

Establishing itself as the driving force behind the digitalisation of accounting practices in the last one year of operations in UAE, Scope Solutions has earned the distinguished title of being the only ambassadors in the EMEA region for Xero, a leading cloud-based accounting software, across the region.

Commenting on this milestone, Ayman Kaouri, Regional Director - Middle East, Scope Solutions, shares: “As we celebrate our first year in UAE, we are thrilled with the progress we've made and the impact we've had on the accounting industry in the region. With an expertise of more than a decade in Malta and one year in UAE, our commitment stays strong towards innovation and excellence to continually enhance our services and offerings to our clients.”



