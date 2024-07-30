Fine Art Shippers Joined Forces With SOLONOI To Restore Banksy's“Ghetto 4 Life” Mural

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fine Art Shippers has completed the second stage of the Banksy mural relocation and restoration project in partnership with the artist duo SOLONOI.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fine Art Shippers, an NYC-based art logistics with a solid track record since 1995, has completed the final stage of the Banksy mural relocation and restoration project. Earlier this year, Fine Art Shippers partnered with the structural steel company Chesakl to create a steel frame for the famous“Ghetto 4 Life” mural and move it from the South Bronx, NY, to Bridgeport, СT.

After the wall's extraction and safe transportation to Bridgeport, Fine Art Shippers was entrusted with the mural's restoration and final touch-up. This stage presupposed covering the wall with a protective layer after its delicate restoration to the original condition and the removal of all dust, dirt, and debris accumulating on its surface since 2013.

Given the complexity and exceptional responsibility of the task, Fine Art Shippers contacted many reputable restorers, conservators, and artists to find qualified experts in the field of street art preservation, including the Canadian gallery SOCIÉTÉ ART VILLERAY . The organization recommended SOLONOI, an artist duo comprising the talented Emile Vidmar and Pascal Vaillancourt, who eventually joined Fine Art Shippers to execute the restoration of the Banksy mural.

SOLONOI arrived at Bridgeport, CT, to join forces with the Fine Art Shippers team earlier this July. The stages of the Banksy mural restoration process included a thorough initial assessment, which allowed for scoping and planning of the restoration work, the mural's cleaning with the help of professional air guns and soft brushes, and final protection of the wall with a UV silicone protection layer. Since street art objects are continually endangered by vandalism and theft, the relocation and comprehensive brush-up of Banksy's“Ghetto 4 Life” mural give hope for the artwork's survival and increased availability for Banksy art fans.

Fine Art Shippers, which acted as the project's curator throughout the relocation and restoration process, is a reliable fine art logistics service provider operating across the US and internationally. The company works with many art institutions, galleries, auction houses, and private collectors, and has a long list of successful cases of art shipping and installation. It also partners with top-tier art fairs to perform end-to-end fine art transportation services with full respect to security standards. This year, Fine Art Shippers has expanded its service coverage by opening a new museum-grade fine art storage facility in Upper Manhattan, which can accommodate art collections of any size and value.

