Schwazze Sets Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call For August 13, 2024 At 5:00 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTC: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), will host a call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



The Schwazze management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ... .

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in: (844) 825-9789

International dial-in: (412) 317-5180

Conference ID: 10191294

Webcast: SHWZ Q2 2024 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 10191294

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTC: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit .

