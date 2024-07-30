Made-In-China Delivers Exceptional Buyer Value At Mega Show Bangkok

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGKOK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past week, the

MEGA SHOW Bangkok was held at BITEC, Thailand. The event featured a Live Sourcing Meet-Up, co-hosted by Made-in-China (MIC) and MEGA SHOW Bangkok, which achieved a 90% match accuracy, according to buyer feedback.

MEGA SHOW, with over 30 years of history, is one of Asia's largest procurement exhibitions. This year's Bangkok edition, held for the third time in Thailand, attracted over 1,000 exhibitors covering home goods, electronics, gifts, and consumer products.

The buyer is talking about his procurement requirement with the supplier

Made-in-China and MEGA SHOW Bangkok co-host the Live Sourcing Meet-Up

Continue Reading

Philippine buyer Marco Cusipag shared, "Our team traveled to Bangkok specifically for the Live Sourcing Meet-Up. MIC had everything prepared for us in advance, so we only needed to focus on meeting with suppliers. The suppliers recommended by MIC were highly compatible with our requirements, greatly enhancing our procurement efficiency."

Marco also recounted a notable experience at the event: "I met a supplier specializing in health products and was particularly impressed by an innovative eye massager that isn't yet available in the Philippine market. The suppliers and products matched during this event were of very high quality and showcased significant innovation. I was pleasantly surprised."

Peter Cheung, Director of COMASIA Limited, stated, "This collaboration with MIC is a win-win situation. It allowed resource sharing between buyer and supplier platforms and provided exhibitors with a dual experience of online and offline integration."

The Live Sourcing Meet-Up, a collaboration between MIC and a renowned exhibition company, invited hundreds of overseas buyers to participate, significantly boosting procurement efficiency. MIC investigated buyers' procurement requirements before the event and conducted matching in advance. About 300 buyers met suppliers face-to-face, each connecting with 3-4 relevant suppliers, achieving up to 90% match accuracy.

MIC enhances the buying experience through both online and offline efforts. During the offline event, MIC provided translation services in English and Thai to facilitate communication between buyers and suppliers. This year, MIC partnered with international business departments and associations to host over 100 offline exhibitions and business matchmaking events globally. These events provide buyers with access to a diverse range of high-quality suppliers, making it easier to find products that meet their specific needs.

For online services, MIC has established a Thai site and recently introduced a Business Insights channel, offering global market information and real-time trade policies to assist Thai buyers in making informed decisions.

In August, MIC will host the online event Golden Sourcing Season, allowing buyers to access products from 27 categories via customized channels.

If buyers want the most efficient way to source high-quality Chinese products, be sure to follow MIC's Golden Sourcing Season event:()

Contact:

Yichun Wu

025-66775597

SOURCE Made-in-China (MIC)