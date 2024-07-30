Moleculera Labs Announces Rebrand To Moleculera Biosciences As Company Expands Into New Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebrand aligns with precision messaging for growth and expansion into additional immune-mediated disorder markets

- Craig Shimasaki, Ph.D., Moleculera's co-founder and CEOOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moleculera Labs, a precision medicine company focused on uncovering the immune-mediated roots of chronic central nervous system (CNS) and cardiovascular disorders, is pleased to announce it has rebranded to Moleculera Biosciences to more accurately reflect the company's expanded scope of research and product offerings.The rebranding initiative includes a company name change, R&D into new products, bioinformatics, and a 15,000-sample biorepository, along with the launch of a new website reflecting this transformation. These changes illustrate the company's expansion into new markets and its commitment to advancing precision medicine with real-world data and innovative autoantibody testing for patients with neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, Long-COVID and neuro-degenerative disorders, driven by inflammation and immune dysfunction.For more than a decade, the company has pioneered precision medicine testing for immune-mediated neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral disorders through its blood testing panel. Over the years, the company has built one of the largest clinically annotated biobank of immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorder specimens used for probing new biomarkers, developing predictive treatment algorithms, and identifying new targets for therapy for these disorders."I'm excited about our accelerated growth and expansion, utilizing our technology in solving chronic immune mediated disorders for other medical conditions. Medicine is recognizing that inflammation and immune dysfunction are underlying causes of many chronic disorders, and we are at the forefront of discovery," said Craig Shimasaki, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Moleculera Biosciences.Additionally, as part of its rebrand, Moleculera Biosciences has changed the name of its signature test, the Cunningham PanelTM to the Autoimmune Brain Panel TM to more accurately describe the clinical utility of the test. The company has also launched a new website, moleculera, to depict its growth and expansion with multiple translational programs in development for immune-mediated cardiovascular, Long-COVID and neuro-degenerative disorders and a robust biorepository of specimens.Moleculera Biosciences remains steadfast in its commitment to the discovery and development of next-generation technologies that assist clinicians in the identification, diagnosis and treatment of patients with these complex disorders. This rebranding will not affect the company's ownership, staff or Board of Directors and operations will continue as usual.About Moleculera Biosciences, Inc.Moleculera Biosciences, Inc., is a precision medicine company founded to transform how medicine is practiced for patients suffering from chronic central nervous system (CNS) and cardiovascular disorders driven by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company is intently focused on the discovery and development of next-generation technologies, including innovative autoantibody testing and a robust biorepository of phenotypically curated specimens, to assist in the identification, diagnosis and treatment of patients with immune-mediated neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, Long-COVID and neuro-degenerative disorders.The company operates a fully accredited, CLIA/COLA certified, high-complexity clinical laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it performs testing for healthcare providers throughout the United States and globally.Moleculera's signature test, the Autoimmune Brain PanelTM (formerly known as the Cunningham PanelTM), is the only test of its kind and has been utilized by more than 2,500 clinicians worldwide to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune-induced neurologic and psychiatric symptoms.The company expects to commercialize additional panels including the Autoimmune Heart PanelTM for cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure, cardiomyopathy, atrial fibrillation, and myocarditis, the Long-COVID PanelTM that combines the heart and brain antibody biomarkers for diagnosing and treatment-monitoring of patients with long-term symptoms following infection with SARS‐CoV‐2 and the Neuro-degenerative Disorder PanelTM for patients with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

