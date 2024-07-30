J.S. Held Expertise In Global Asset Recovery And Investigations Recognized

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERICHO, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces its experts' recognition by Who's Who (WWL), which annually identifies the foremost legal practitioners and consulting experts based upon comprehensive, independent research.

Asset Recovery Expertise

J.S. Held announces recognition highlighting expertise in asset tracing, global investigations, and forensic accounting.

J.S. Held has been recognized in the 2024 WWL report on Asset Tracing, Search, and Recovery for its market-leading expertise in tracing and recovering lost, misappropriated, or stolen assets. The firm's experts are acknowledged as leaders in global asset tracing and recovery , delivering actionable intelligence to support recoveries in large-scale litigation and arbitration claims, judgments, and awards for a diverse clientele including corporations, banks, law firms, hedge funds and litigation funders. Targeting high-value assets and those that may cause disruption, experts work with counsel both pre-litigation and post-judgment and award to help assess and recover assets.



A notable example of J.S. Held's expertise in award recovery involved an oil and gas company that obtained a $374 million ICSID award against the Republic of Ecuador, which the government was refusing to pay. J.S. Held's asset recovery experts supported the development of the recovery strategy and managed global enforcement efforts, resulting in full payment of the award within one year of engagement.

Investigations

The WWL and Global Investigations Review Investigations 2024 report highlights J.S. Held's prowess in multi-jurisdictional investigations and forensic accounting. The firm's Global Investigations practice , led by Greg Esslinger , a seasoned business leader and investigator with experience in over 40 countries, comprises 150 experts across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

In a matter where US counsel for a global insurer retained a London-based expert to oversee an investigation of 40+ companies operating in the commodities sector across the US, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, J.S. Held experts conducted a multifaceted investigation of a large and complex claim made by the policyholder of a trade credit insurance policy . As a result of the investigation process, the insurer and law firm provided a robust defense to the claim, resulting in withdrawal of the claim in full before it reached arbitration.



Forensic Accounting Investigations

WWL has also recognized J.S. Held's expertise in forensic accounting . J.S. Held's credentialed experts include Certified Public Accountants, Certified Fraud Examiners, Certified Financial Forensics experts, and other financial professionals specializing in financial investigations, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance.

Experts across the globe support global law firms and corporations with specialized expertise in:

- Anti-Money Laundering

- Compliance & Competition Investigations

- Fraud & Financial Crime Investigations

- Internal Audits & Investigations

- International Arbitration

- Risk Assessments & Advisory

The WWL recognition includes experts across the firm who hold leadership roles in important organizations, are often invited to share expertise at industry conferences, and contribute thought leadership content to industry publications. This year, J.S. Held issued its inaugural Global Risk Report . Drawing from all corners of J.S. Held's business and led by the Global Investigations team, the annual report explores critical global issues and implications for business strategic planning and decision-making.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story , and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.

About J.S. Held

is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

