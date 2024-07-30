Gaxos Health Announces Commercial Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant Milestone as Company Transitions from Development to Revenue Generation.

Roseland, NJ, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced the commercial launch of Gaxos and recorded its initial revenue this week.

“We are thrilled to announce the commercial launch of Gaxos Health,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“With the rising demand for personalized health services, we strive to make a significant impact and become a leader in the industry. The launch of this business line is integral to our continued mission of delivering value to our shareholders.”

Gaxos Health's mission is to optimize human performance by providing customized health and wellness plans through science and technology. Gaxos Health offers various packages that include biomarker testing, personalized nutrition plans, fitness and lifestyle routines, supplement plans, as well as live coaching. By combining technology with expert insights, Gaxos Health aims to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals. Gaxos Health will continue to expand its offering through AI-enabled applications as well as other health and wellness services.

