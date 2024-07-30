Armlogi Expands Warehouse Capacity To Support Growing Trucking Operations And Partnership With Massimo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT, CA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced the leasing of a new warehouse facility in City of Industry, CA, to support the Company's expanding trucking operations and strategic partnership with Massimo Group (“Massimo”) (Nasdaq: MAMO).

The new warehouse, encompassing approximately 60,000 square feet within a larger building, is expected to provide Armlogi with additional capacity to store and manage inventory, streamline distribution processes, and enhance overall operational efficiency. This expansion aligns with the Company's recent announcement regarding the growth of its trucking department and the ongoing collaboration with Massimo to optimize vehicle storage and transportation services.

“The addition of this new warehouse reflects our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi.“We believe that this strategic expansion supports our growing trucking operations and strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional logistics solutions tailored to the specific requirements of Massimo and other key clients.”

Located in the City of Industry, a major logistics hub in Southern California, the new warehouse offers convenient access to major transportation routes, facilitating efficient distribution across the region. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology to ensure optimal inventory management, order fulfillment, and overall supply chain performance.

This expansion advances Armlogi's efforts to position itself as a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, and specialized trucking services. The Company remains dedicated to investing in infrastructure, technology, and talent to enhance its capabilities and deliver superior value to its customers and partners.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With twelve warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

