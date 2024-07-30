KFC Western Europe Selects Trace One PLM To Maximize Data-Driven Brand And Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Yum! Brands-owned famous chicken restaurant brand will leverage Trace One's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to develop operational efficiencies to help KFC to deliver more engaging customer experiences.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Western Europe, the quick service restaurant business known for its finger-lickin' good chicken, is implementing Trace One Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to build deeper efficiencies and data connectivity to unlock improved brand experiences for customers. KFC Western Europe selected Trace One over competitors because of Trace One's dedication to carefully understand its challenges, working closely with the teams at KFC to configure Trace One PLM to effectively support their business needs.



With Trace One PLM, KFC gains the ability to unify and connect its copious amounts of data to leverage a product lifecycle management approach. Trace One's cloud-based tools with baked-in analytics enable KFC to transform the way it manages its product development, packaging and networking processes for global enhancements. By formalizing project and data management processes, KFC will be able to deliver better customer experiences via improved operational efficiencies and reduced error rates.“We're looking forward to working with KFC to achieve its project goals and build a lasting relationship,” said Trace One CEO Christophe Vanackère.

Now, KFC will be able to connect and consolidate data from across disparate operational departments. This will equip business leaders with a Single Source of Truth view of the company through standardized processes, reporting and more readily identifiable opportunities for optimization and product portfolio growth.

Trace One PLM and KFC launch highlights

KFC Western Europe will launch Trace One PLM with the full suite of modules to manage critical business operations that include end-to-end product lifecycle management, packaging development, documentation, data insights and supplier collaboration. KFC intends to support the following organizational processes with Trace One PLM:



Connected data management

A unified operational vision

Security and regulatory compliance

Greater brand viability Improved supplier relationship management



About Trace One

Trace One is a global leader in PLM and compliance solutions within the process manufacturing and retail CPG space. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, we deliver innovative and scalable solutions that support the entire product manufacturing lifecycle and equip our customers to thrive in new markets. Serving more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide, Trace One is committed to delivering the best in every aspect of business. For more information, please visit

About KFC Western Europe

A subsidiary of Yum! Brands, KFC's Western Europe Business Unit spans 11 countries and has been present in the region for over 50 years, with 820 restaurants throughout the continent. Thanks to its 30,000+ employees, the company serves over 400,000 customers every day. Specializing in chicken, KFC across Western Europe offers consumers an affordable range based on quality products. These products come from rigorously selected supply chains and are cooked according to unique recipes and inimitable know-how. KFC Western Europe is committed to continuous improvement in terms of local sourcing, nutrition, animal welfare and the environment. For more information, please visit

