Penlink Appoints Distinguished Leaders To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former top officials from Homeland Security, Intelligence, and Military join PenLink to enhance strategic growth and innovation

Washington, DC, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenLink, the foremost authority in AI-powered digital evidence and open-source intelligence for law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprises, is proud to announce the appointment of distinguished professionals to its advisory board. These individuals bring a wealth of experience from their extensive careers in law enforcement, intelligence, and the military.

James A. Dinkins:

Jim Dinkins is the President of Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS), an independent subsidiary of Thomson Reuters. With over 30 years of experience in federal law enforcement and the banking industry, he is a recognized leader in global law enforcement, national security, intelligence, and financial crimes investigations. Jim began his career in 1986 with the U.S. Customs Service, becoming a Special Agent in 1988. Following 9/11, he led the Cornerstone and Financial Investigation Programs at the Department of Homeland Security, developing initiatives to secure the U.S. financial and trade sectors.

In 2010, Jim led the establishment of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), overseeing a $2 billion budget, 9,000 employees, and operations in 200 U.S. field offices and 75 international locations. He retired from law enforcement in 2014 and joined TRSS as General Manager, later becoming Senior Vice President and Director of Operations for financial crimes compliance at a major financial institution. He returned to TRSS in 2019 as President, driving partnerships with federal agencies and commercial clients.

Jim serves on advisory boards for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the American Gaming Association, and other institutions.

Constantine M. Saab:

Constantine Saab is an experienced board director, advisor, and entrepreneur specializing in national security and strategic technologies. Over the past five years, Constantine has focused on venture capital investments in dual-use (commercial and government) strategic technology as well as serving as a co-founder of an AI gov-tech company. Constantine currently serves on the Board of Directors of HackerOne, Strider, and NobleReach Foundation, and on the Board of Advisors of Peraton and Anduril, among others. Constantine serves as Senior Advisor at Valor Equity Partners, where he was previously a Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Until November 2018, Costa held numerous leadership and operational positions at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including Chief Strategy Officer, member of the CIA's corporate board, Acting Assistant Director, Center Chief of Operations, Chief of Station, and other senior executive operations positions. Prior to joining the CIA in early 2001, Costa was a consultant and entrepreneur in the management consulting and technology space.

Costa is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program, earned a Master of Science from Virginia Tech in Systems Engineering (Management Systems), and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Virginia in Electrical Engineering.

Lt Gen Scott A. Howell:

Lt Gen Scott A. Howell, is the former commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). He retired from the United States Air Force in August 2021 after a 34 year distinguished military career, primarily in special operations, with extensive deployment experience in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Bosnia, Kosovo, Haiti, Mozambique, Djibouti, and Somalia. Prior to commanding JSOC, Lt Gen Howell served as the vice commander of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in Washington, D.C. where he planned, coordinated, and executed USSOCOM initiatives with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, military services, and other government agencies. Lt Gen Howell also served as Commander, Joint Special Operations Joint Task Force - Afghanistan/NATO Special Operations Component Command - Afghanistan from 2016-17.

Lt Gen Howell serves as a CAPSTONE senior fellow at the National Defense University, and is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and Bronze Star Medal. He earned a bachelor's degree from the United States Air Force Academy and a master's degree in National Security Studies from the National War College.

“We are honored to welcome Costa Saab, Scott Howell, and Jim Dinkins to our advisory board,” said Peter Weber, CEO of PenLink.“Their unparalleled expertise and leadership in their respective fields will provide PenLink with strategic guidance as we continue to innovate and expand our solutions for government agencies.”

PenLink is committed to delivering advanced intelligence solutions and forward-thinking expertise, through continuous innovation and driven by a commitment to data integrity. The addition of these esteemed advisory board members underscores our dedication to industry leadership and excellence.

About PenLink

PenLink ( ) the leading authority in digital intelligence, provides seamless integration of open-source intelligence and digital evidence for law enforcement, national security, and defense sectors. PenLink leverages broad-spectrum AI capabilities to enable end-to-end digital investigations and threat monitoring. Comprehensive data intelligence ensures the rapid and efficient identification of leads and crucial connections in complex investigations. PenLink proudly represents innovation and ingenuity. PenLink is headquartered in the U.S. with global offices and customers worldwide.

