Niagara Aligns With New Rep Agencies To Enhance Nationwide Distribution

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets , announced partnerships with several new rep agencies that will further expand company growth and sales across the U.S.



“We are excited to welcome several new Rep agencies to the Niagara family,” said Trey Cutler, newly appointed vice president of sales at Niagara.“Niagara's continued success and commitment to providing high performance, water-saving products will certainly be enhanced through these strategic Rep agency partnerships in addition to providing our clients the exceptional service and quality they've come to expect from Niagara.”

Niagara's Pro product lineup helps Rep agencies serve the needs of their plumbing professionals by offering advanced technology and high performance for those who are looking for a wide variety of water-efficient products, with flush rates of 0.8, 1.0, 1.1 and 1.28 GPF. Rep agencies also have access to Niagara's online portal that provides detailed information specifically for Rep agencies and wholesalers. Niagara continues to expand its sales organization to include regional sales managers and business development managers who are working with industry Rep agencies.

“Niagara's technology represents a long-term solution to long-term issues, like the global water crisis. In fact, Niagara's Stealth Technology can help us lead the water conservation efforts in our territory,” said Shaun Payne, principal at W.W. Sales Co.“When you get a chance to represent a company that embodies transformative technology, quality, industry leading conservation and value, you do it. Niagara falls directly in line with our portfolio of manufacturers and we are proud to be representing the Niagara line.”

Niagara's Rep agencies have hundreds of years of combined experience in plumbing solutions and working with architects, contractors, engineers, trade mechanical workers, residential builders and professional plumbers. Following is the full list of Rep agencies working with Niagara. New agencies are highlighted:



Access Marketing Group

BDA (Battersby, Danielson, Azbell)

Chumley & Associates

Elmco + Associates

Davenport Associates

Dellon Sales

Distributor Sales Inc.

Donahue - Wesco Group

Grant & Associates

King Sales NW

Mainline Sales Inc.

Mountain West Marketing

Performance Sales & Marketing Group

Pinnacle Sales Reps

Priest-Zimmerman, Inc.

PSI OKC (Plumbing Sales, Inc)

RepSouth

Richmond Marketing Inc (RMI)

SSA (Specified Sales Associates)

W.R. Bristow W.W. Sales Co.

About Niagara

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world's water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

