Engage VR Receives Grant To Advance VR Healthcare Access In Australia Leveraging Waya Health's Technology

BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Engage VR is among five pioneering initiatives to receive a collective $1.485 million in 'Game Changer' grants by the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health (HNECC PHN) to advance digital health solutions in Australia. The initiative stems from a growing need to face healthcare challenges such as an aging population, staff shortages, and patient access.Earlier this year, Engage VR and Waya Health announced a ground breaking partnership to redefine the healthcare landscape across Australia, and with the 'Game Changer' grant, this collaboration is on the way to do just that.“We are thrilled to be supporting Engage VR on this grant, they are true leaders in delivering patient care with immersive technology” said Joe Morgan MD, president of Waya Health.Waya Health's technology will allow Engage VR to create personalized regimens, perform comprehensive assessments, and allow for dynamic therapy for patients like never before.“Waya's technology is a significant leap forward for what's possible with virtual reality for rehabilitation and telehealth” shares Craig Hewat, physiotherapist and managing director of Engage VR,“we're excited to get started!”Over the next 12 months, Engage VR will implement, test, and evaluate their initiatives, with the aim of setting new benchmarks in digital health innovation and remote patient care. As patients and clinical staff struggle with countless obstacles, this milestone represents just the beginning of our journey towards a healthier, more connected future for all.About Engage VR :Engage VR is a multidisciplinary health organization that provides innovative, engaging and highly successful rehabilitation programs. They support clients requiring complex rehabilitation and create new pathways to a supportive community network, enhancing client progress and connection. Established in 2019, Engage VR was the first clinic in Australia to use technologies such as Virtual and Augmented Reality.About Waya Health :Waya Health is a pioneer in patient-centered virtual and extended reality technology. Founded by clinicians, their goal is to leverage technology to improve the lives of patients and clinicians in a way that is impactful, cost-effective, and versatile. Waya Health's platform allows immersive technology to be deployed in a variety of clinical contexts: inpatient, outpatient, and remote at-home care.

