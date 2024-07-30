Over 10 Kg Drugs Seized In Singapore, One Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, July 30 (IANS) Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested a 64-year-old Singaporean suspect and seized a large amount of drugs, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

CNB officers made the arrest and seized 6.25 kilograms of cannabis, 4.66 kilograms of heroin, and 437 grams of Ice, among other drugs, from his hideout on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized drugs, with an estimated value of 696,000 Singapore dollars ($518,000), can feed the addiction of 3,340 abusers for a week, the CNB said.

The narcotics bureau is currently investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.