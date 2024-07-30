The online retail in India is expected to grow at CAGR 19.6% from 2023-28 to reach $172.1 billion. The is driven by growth in online grocery especially quick commerce, and categories. Slowing overall market growth rate is a key concern among online retailers due to the issue of limited disposable income of large population in India.

Emergence of Quick Commerce

Powered by the growing adoption of 15-minute delivery option for grocery delivery quick commerce is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2025 accounting for 50% of online grocery sales. Blinkit remains the largest player with 40% market share in 2023 followed by Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.

Mobile accounts for 82.3% of online retail sales in 2023

Smartphone is the preferred device for online shoppers in India accounting for 82.3% of total online retail sales. Mobile commerce (m-commerce) in India has witnessed continuous growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the widespread adoption of smartphones, increasing internet penetration, and government initiatives promoting digital payments.

Flipkart Leads in Market Share Followed by Amazon

Flipkart's strong presence in the online smartphone and fashion categories make it the leading player in online retail with 32.4% market share followed by Amazon at 24.3% in 2023. However, Flipkart is facing competition in the fashion category from Meesho on the affordable pricing segment and Ajio in premium fashion category. Apart from this the emergence of quick commerce will also challenge the existing players during the coming festive season in 2024 where customers will have more options this time to purchase pre planned items for which they need quick delivery.

Report Coverage

This report offers a comprehensive view of the online retail market in India.

The forecast details online and offline growth for 11 product categories in South Korea along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 11 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in India.

The retail market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% between 2023-28 to reach $171.2 billion in 2028 from $69.9 billion in 2023. Online retail grew 22.7% to reach $69.9 billion in 2023 accounting for 8.4% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report



Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyer for 11 categories

Categories covered



Computer hardware and software



Consumer electronics



Mobile



Personal Care



Media (books, music, and videos)



Clothing



Footwear, Luggage and Accessories



Homeware and furniture



Toys



Grocery

Appliances (personal and home)

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories

Online retail sales via mobile

Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile Online retail market share

Deliverables



Executive summary report of key findings (52 slides)

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst Analyst presentation customized for your team

Key Attributes