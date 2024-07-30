Analysis Of Global Power Generation Construction Projects, Q2 2024 - Assessment Of The $7.47 Trillion Pipeline By Project Value, Start Date, Scope, And Stage Of Development
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Power Generation construction Projects (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of power construction projects globally. The report provides total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
Market Insights
The global power generation projects pipeline is currently valued at $7.47 trillion. 63% of the global pipeline's value is attributed to projects in the early stages of development (pre-planning and planning), while projects in the execution stage make up 25.8%, and those in the pre-execution stage (design, tender, and EPC award) account for the remaining 11.3%.
The region with the highest power generation pipeline value is Western Europe, which totals $1.40 trillion. North-East Asia also boasts a substantial pipeline value of $1.10 trillion, with China contributing $616.4 billion.
Gain insight into the development of the power construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country-based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Global Overview
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East and North Africa
Sub-Saharan Africa
South-East Asia
North-East Asia
South Asia
Australasia
