Highwire Expands Leadership Team With Chuck Hemann As First Chief Integration Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwire, a high-impact marketing and communications partner for global and healthcare companies, announced today that Chuck Hemann has joined the company as Chief Integration Officer. In this role, he will work to identify, implement, and integrate new and existing strategic services across the agency, positioning Highwire to drive impactful, integrated programs that produce business results for clients. Chuck will be responsible for establishing new, innovative and more diverse omni-channel solutions designed for the evolving marketing and communications landscape.

"In an era of complexity and constant change, we must bring a deeply integrated, agile, and multi-disciplinary approach to helping our clients solve business problems and add value," said Kathleen Gratehouse, CEO of Highwire PR.“Chuck's experience integrating acquired companies and building new service offerings will strengthen Highwire's approach to delivering holistic marketing and communications programs that drive business impact for leading technology and healthcare companies.”

The business challenges that clients face today are far more significant than any particular marketing or communication channel can address on its own. Too often, the marketing communications agency ecosystem tries to solve these challenges by pulling only one lever. That approach leaves key client stakeholders with a disconnected brand experience, a lack of connectivity internally, and, importantly, unresolved business challenges. Hemann's role will be essential for developing the right solutions that are fully integrated, technology-enabled, and address the critical business needs of Highwire's clients from the start.

“Joining Highwire is a great opportunity to lead, grow, and further integrate a talented team across the firm,” said Hemann.“The complexity of client challenges and the remit of marketing and communications professionals is changing rapidly. What senior leaders were responsible for 1-2 years ago is not what they'll be responsible for 1-2 years from now. There's a growing need for the marketing communications agency to step up and offer integrated solutions that heavily leverage data and technology. Given Highwire's strong reputation with its clients, I think we're well-positioned to deliver those solutions and ultimately add value to their businesses.”

Hemann brings extensive experience in integration to Highwire. He most recently was responsible for leading the rapid growth of Real Chemistry's social and digital media activation department. Before that, he co-led the firm's analytics department, which was at the heart of the firm's innovation and growth across the company's marketing and communications business units. He worked closely with other firm leaders on integrating several acquisitions, including 21Grams, starpower, and swoop. He also brings client-side experience having built the digital analytics department at Intel, co-developed the company's first digital hub in Singapore and served as the Chief of Staff to the Head of Regional Marketing.

Highwire is an inclusive strategic communications and digital marketing partner designed for category leaders across the technology and healthcare sectors. With roots in journalism and Silicon Valley, Highwire sets the standard for high-impact marketing and communications connecting reputation to revenue. Highwire's fully integrated programs leverage digital and social media channels, media relations, and editorial and creative services to drive businesses forward. The client portfolio includes leaders in enterprise and B2B technology, AI, cybersecurity, energy and financial services. In healthcare, clients span MedTech, diagnostics, primary care, behavioral health, remote care platforms and more. For more information, please visit or @highwirepr.

