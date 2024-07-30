Catalase Market Size, Share | Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Catalase Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Catalase Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Catalase Market?



The catalase market size reached US$ 6.4 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 519.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.



What are Catalase?



Catalase is an enzyme present in cells that accelerates the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into oxygen and water. This enzymatic reaction is vital for protecting cells from oxidative damage, as hydrogen peroxide can be harmful if it builds up within the cell. Catalase is especially prevalent in cells exposed to high oxygen levels, such as those in the liver, and is crucial for maintaining cellular integrity and function.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Catalase industry?



The catalase market growth is driven by various factors. The catalase market is experiencing growth due to its diverse applications across industries like food, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Catalase is prized for its ability to break down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, making it essential in industries requiring hydrogen peroxide removal. This enzyme is also in demand for research and development, especially in molecular biology. Increasing awareness about catalase's benefits in enhancing product quality and reducing environmental impact is further fueling market expansion. Hence, all these factors contribute to catalase market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Source



Plant

Animal

Microbial

Bacteria

Fungi



By End-User



Food Industry

Diary Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Research Institutes

Others



By Form



Liquid

Powder



By Production Method



Fermentation

Chemical Synthesis

Extraction



By Region



North America



United States

Canada



Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

MP Biomedicals LLC.

Megazyme Inc.

BIO-CAT GmbH

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Novozymes

Genencor

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Creative Enzymes

Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Aumgene Biosciences



