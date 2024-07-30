Catalase Market Size, Share | Industry Report 2024-2032
(MENAFN- Meridian market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Catalase Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Catalase Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Catalase Market?
The catalase market size reached US$ 6.4 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 519.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2024-2032.
What are Catalase?
Catalase is an enzyme present in cells that accelerates the breakdown of hydrogen peroxide into oxygen and water. This enzymatic reaction is vital for protecting cells from oxidative damage, as hydrogen peroxide can be harmful if it builds up within the cell. Catalase is especially prevalent in cells exposed to high oxygen levels, such as those in the liver, and is crucial for maintaining cellular integrity and function.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Catalase industry?
The catalase market growth is driven by various factors. The catalase market is experiencing growth due to its diverse applications across industries like food, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Catalase is prized for its ability to break down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, making it essential in industries requiring hydrogen peroxide removal. This enzyme is also in demand for research and development, especially in molecular biology. Increasing awareness about catalase's benefits in enhancing product quality and reducing environmental impact is further fueling market expansion. Hence, all these factors contribute to catalase market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Source
Plant
Animal
Microbial
Bacteria
Fungi
By End-User
Food Industry
Diary Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Textile Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Research Institutes
Others
By Form
Liquid
Powder
By Production Method
Fermentation
Chemical Synthesis
Extraction
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.
MP Biomedicals LLC.
Megazyme Inc.
BIO-CAT GmbH
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC
Novozymes
Genencor
Biocatalysts Ltd.
Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
Creative Enzymes
Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd.
Aumgene Biosciences
