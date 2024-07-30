S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results
Date
7/30/2024 7:32:17 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) today reported second quarter 2024 results. The Company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at .
Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details :
The Company's senior management will review the second quarter 2024 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, July 30, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at .
The Webcast will be available live and in replay at .
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.
Investor Relations:
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
[email protected]
Media:
Christina Twomey
Global Head of Communications
Tel: +1 (410) 382-3316
[email protected]
Josh Goldstein
Director, Communications
Tel: +1 (202) 383-2041
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Global
MENAFN30072024003732001241ID1108498067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.