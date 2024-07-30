Zelensky Came To Volyn To Check Fortifications On Border And Hold Meeting
Date
7/30/2024 7:22:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived on a working visit to Volyn.
The head of state announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Volyn. construction of fortifications and a security meeting on our northern regions. The focus is on protecting our state border in the areas bordering Russia and Belarus. We continue to strengthen the Ukrainian border," the statement said.
Source: Official channel of the President of Ukraine
Supplemented by...
Photo: OP
MENAFN30072024000193011044ID1108497996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.