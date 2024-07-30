عربي


Zelensky Came To Volyn To Check Fortifications On Border And Hold Meeting

7/30/2024 7:22:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived on a working visit to Volyn.

The head of state announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Volyn. construction of fortifications and a security meeting on our northern regions. The focus is on protecting our state border in the areas bordering Russia and Belarus. We continue to strengthen the Ukrainian border," the statement said.

Source: Official channel of the President of Ukraine

Photo: OP

MENAFN30072024000193011044ID1108497996


UkrinForm

