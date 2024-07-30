French Meteorological Service Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorms, Heatwaves

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, July 30 (KUNA) -- The French Meteorological Service (Meteo France) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms across several regions of France, which was the third of four warning levels.

Some 45 departments were placed on alert for the risk of heatwaves, Meteo France warned that the intense heat, which began last Sunday in the south, was gradually moving northward, bringing with it the threat of severe thunderstorms.

According to Meteo France, these storms may be accompanied by heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds.

This weather alert comes as Paris hosts the 2024 Olympic Games, which officially commenced last Friday under persistent rain. (end)

