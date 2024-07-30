Perspective Therapeutics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences In August

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or“the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors in the following upcoming investor as well as a panel discussion as noted.



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology 2024

Date: August 5-6, 2024

Location: Virtual

2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Date: August 13-14, 2024

Location: New York, NY (in-person only)

Panel Discussion - Nuke 'em From Orbit: Radiotherapy

Time: 9:30am ET

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .





