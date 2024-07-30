The Recording Of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar Of Introducing The Financial Results For Q2 2024
Date
7/30/2024 7:16:47 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the Investor conference Webinar by Donatas Savickas, CFO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of investment Management Division and Indre Genytė-Pikčienė, Chief Economist. introduced the Bank's financial results for Q2 2024 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.
The recording of it can be found on nasdaq youtube channel there .
Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website
Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.
If you would like to receive Šiaulių Bankas news for investors directly to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter .
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...
MENAFN30072024004107003653ID1108497897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.