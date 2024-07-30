عربي


Share Repurchase Programme


7/30/2024 7:01:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nørresundby, 30 July 2024
Announcement no. 38/2024

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258,528
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 214,552 18,727,231
22 July 2024 1,000 78.90 78,900
23 July 2024 1,000 80.13 80,130
24 July 2024 1,000 81.13 81,130
25 July 2024 980 81.05 79,429
26 July 2024 1,000 81.14 81,140
29 July 2024 800 81.75 65,400
Accumulated under the programme 220,332 87.11 19,193,360
RTX total shares 8,467,838
RTX Treasuty shares 478,860 5.66% of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment

  • RTX CA No 38-2024 - 30.07.24 - Share repurchase programme

