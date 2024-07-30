(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Sees a 6.0% CAGR in Natural Food Preservatives Amid Rising Demand for Healthy Snacks among Busy Professionals. Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes Drive Convenience and Nutrition Trends.

NEWARK, Del, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Natural Food Preservatives sales are estimated at value of US$ 612.3 million by 2024 and is likely to reach a value of US$ 1,163.3 million by 2034, with the global value reflecting a CAGR of 6.6 % over the assessment period 2024 to 2034



Increased demand for convenience items and an increasing focus on the organic food items has resulted in a growing preference for foods with extended shelf life, resulting in an increase in demand for natural food preservatives across the board.

The integration of Natural Food Preservatives across the food and beverage industry is reshaping Microbial preservatives, such as Nisin and Natamycin. As these preservatives are highly effective in preventing a broad spectrum of spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms. Their superior antimicrobial properties ensure the extended shelf life and safety of food products, making them a preferred choice for food manufacturers. This demand shifts towards natural and clean-label products; microbial preservatives are increasingly favored over synthetic chemicals. Derived from natural microbial processes, these preservatives are perceived as safer and more environmentally friendly, aligning with growing health and sustainability trends. Natural food preservatives are versatile and can be used in a wide range of food products, including dairy, meat, beverages, and baked goods. Their broad-spectrum activity and compatibility with various food products improve their efficacy and acceptance across diverse food industries.

Some new developments that have taken place in these markets include:

. Customers' demand for convenient food such as ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook that has a longer shelf life due to changing lifestyles and dynamic routines has increased and is predicted to grow rapidly because additives are widely utilized in most processed foods to extend shelf life.

. Despite the fact that synthetic preservatives are more efficient, customers are opting for natural ingredients, which has fueled the expansion of natural food preservatives and additives -like rosemary extract, which has antioxidant characteristics.

. The growing popularity of natural & organic preservatives and chemical-less foods may provide a challenge to the sector's expansion

Key Takeaways from the Global Natural Food Preservatives Market Study:



The North America is projected to hold a revenue share of 29.9% over the forecast period. The USA is experiencing a CAGR of 6.0% in the natural food preservatives, driven by the growing popularity of healthy snacking options

Nisin is poised to hold a significant value share of 23.5% in the product types segment by 2024. Nisin is a natural antimicrobial agent derived from bacteria and is highly effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria, particularly those responsible for food spoilage India and the Japan are set to exhibit target markets, recording CAGRs of 7.8% and 6.8%, respectively, through 2034.



“Clean-label and organic Natural Food Preservatives are gaining popularity as food and bevrages seek more natural and sustainably sourced food additives. Additionally, the growth of industries such as meat and meat related products platforms is enhancing the accessibility and availability of Natural Food Preservatives, particularly in developing regions.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Greater interest in organic foods impacting the growth of natural food preservatives.

Demand for organic and chemical-free meals is expanding dramatically as people become more health-conscious. Concerns about environmental sustainability are also encouraging manufacturers to use more natural preservatives, resulting in faster growth.

Rising internet and e-commerce penetration are also increasing demand for organic food goods around the world. The use of synthetic foods in regular diets is harming consumers' health, making them increasingly concerned about their health and forcing a shift to organic products.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Albemarle Corporation, Brenntag Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Sevarome, Jungbunzlauer AG, Kerry Group, Purac Biochem B.V, Royal DSM N.V., Dupont De Nemours & Company, Galactic S.A., Corbion N.V., BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Tate & Lyle Plc, Kemin Industries are some of the leading players in this industry.

The food preservatives industry is described by intense competition among key players and a diverse landscape of evolving and recognized companies. The market is fragmented with a mix of large multinational corporations, mid-sized companies, and numerous small-scale regional players. This fragmentation is driven by the diverse needs of global and local markets, regulatory variations, and consumer preferences for specific types of preservatives. Major multinational corporations, hold a significant but not dominating share due to the market's fragmentation. These players leverage extensive R&D capabilities, global distribution networks, and brand recognition to maintain their competitive edge.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Natural Food Preservatives Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes the valuable insights on the As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Nisin, Natamycin, Polylysine , Natural Acids, Botanical Extracts, Propolis, Cultured starches and Chitosan. As per the application, the industry is sub-segmented into Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Soups, Beverages, Snacks, Jams & Spreads, Meat, Fish & Poultry Products, Sauces & Dressings. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Category-wise Insights

Salt – A widely used Natural Food Preservative

Salt has historically been viewed as one of the most effective natural preservatives, and the Himalayan salt is even better. It has been widely utilised for centuries due to its exceptional preservation characteristics.

A market share of about 50% is predicted, according to FMI forecasts. Furthermore, it is a cost-effective method of preventing food spoiling, such as seafood and meat, while still preserving the original flavour.

Antimicrobials Gaining Traction in the Natural Food Preservatives Industry

More than 3,000 chemicals are approved in food, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for imparting or preserving specific functional and sensory features, as well as extending shelf life. The antibacterial sector accounted for roughly 3/5th of the global market for natural food preservatives based on function.

Substituting natural antimicrobials with chemically manufactured antimicrobials is a promising way to alleviate customer concerns about the safety of their food supply.

Key Segments of Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Nisin, Natamycin, Polylysine, Natural Acids, Botanical Extracts, Propolis, Cultured starches and Chitosan

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Plant, Animal, Microbial and Mineral

By Application:

As per the application, the industry is sub-segmented into Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Soups, Beverages, Snacks, Jams & Spreads, Meat, Fish & Poultry Products, Sauces & Dressings

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

