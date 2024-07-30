Probe Gold Intersects 14.9 G/T Au Over 6.8 Metres (Cut) In Expansion Drilling At The Monique Deposit, Novador Project, Quebec

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights:



New multiple high-grade intercepts within and surrounding the Monique conceptual pit. Monique system is identified over 2,500 metres of length, 1,000 metres of width and 700 metres of depth.

Expansion within and under the Monique conceptual pit intersected significant intervals of mineralization grading up to 14.9 g/t Au over 6.8 metres (Cut) or 30.3 g/t Au over 6.8 metres (Uncut), including 255 g/t Au over 0.8 metre; 9.9 g/t Au over 12.0 metres, including 99.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 2.7 g/t Au over 23.7 metres .

Infill drilling continues to confirm gold zones inside and just under the conceptual pit, yielding up to 4.8 g/t Au over 17.1 metres, including 44.7 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 1.0 g/t Au over 53.0 metres. A 10,000-metre drill program and prospecting activities testing new exploration targets is ongoing at Novador. TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE GOLD INC. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company” ) is pleased to provide the last set of results from the Monique resource drill program completed this April on its 100%-owned Novador property (the“ Property”) near Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results from twenty-eight (25) drill holes, totaling 15,025 metres, revealed significant high-grade mineralized intersections under and inside the modeled Monique gold zones from surface to a depth of 700 metres (refer to Figure 1 and the table of selected drill results below). The new results show impressive gold grades and thicknesses, and continue to demonstrate strong continuity and growth of gold mineralization at the Monique deposit. Two drills are active this summer at Novador, with over 6,000 meters of the planned 10,000 meters of exploration drilling already completed. The exploration program, designed to test new areas peripheral to the Courvan and the Pascalis Trends, should be completed in September. David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states:“Today's results from our 2024 Monique expansion program continue to build on previous successes, with most intersections meeting or exceeding the current resource grade. For the remainder of the year, our key objectives include updating the resource estimate, expected in the Fall, and the 2024 drilling programs, which will focus on both expansion and new discoveries. Our regional exploration program at Val-d'Or is now underway, including drilling program planned on the recently acquired Val-d'Or east properties, all of which are within trucking distance of the conceptual mill. Follow-up resource expansion drilling is planned for the fall season, along with geophysics and drilling of new targets generated from our regional work.” All twenty-five (25) expansion and infill holes returned gold intercepts over 0.42 g/t Au, which is above the cut-off grade used in the current pit-constrained resource estimate. Twenty-one (21) of these holes returned gold intercepts with a grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t-m Au. Gold mineralization intersected is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° - 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. This gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite in the altered wall rocks. More than fifty (50) parallel gold zones have been discovered on the property, to-date. Some mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 700 metres and they all vary in width from several metres to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures modelled extend laterally up to 2,500 metres. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth. Selected drill results from hole MO-679 to 702 and MO-650W1 wedge hole at the Monique deposit drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone MO-23-650W1 319.7 352.0 32.3 1.0 New / Expansion MO-23-650W1 455.0 459.0 4.0 4.3 E / Expansion MO-23-650W1 467.0 487.5 20.5 0.9 A / Expansion MO-23-650W1 599.5 616.5 17.0 1.0 B / Expansion MO-23-650W1 698.0 707.8 9.8 1.7 M / Expansion MO-24-679 287.5 316.0 28.5 1.8 A / Expansion including 301.5 302.5 1.0 29.8 A / Expansion MO-24-680 286.0 301.5 15.5 1.0 A / Expansion MO-24-682 45.0 80.5 35.5 1.2 New / Expansion including 58.0 59.1 1.1 33.0 New / Expansion MO-24-682 169.5 217.0 47.5 0.7 E / Expansion MO-24-683 235.0 243.0 8.0 1.2 J / Expansion MO-24-683 560.5 577.6 17.1 4.8 B / Infill including 573.8 574.8 1.0 44.7 B / Infill MO-24-683 687.0 701.0 14.0 1.0 M / Expansion MO-24-684 58.5 79.5 21.0 0.6 C / Expansion MO-24-684 199.5 211.5 12.0 0.8 New / Expansion MO-24-685 797.5 818.0 20.5 1.7 G / Expansion MO-24-687 36.5 51.5 15.0 0.7 K / Infill MO-24-688 538.0 541.6 3.6 4.9 P / Expansion MO-24-688 740.6 764.3 23.7 2.7 T / Expansion including 743.3 744.3 1.0 49.1 T / Expansion MO-24-689 396.0 416.5 20.5 0.6 New / Expansion MO-24-689 626.0 671.5 45.5 0.5 J / Expansion MO-24-689 704.0 715.0 11.0 1.7 T / Expansion MO-24-690 681.0 696.5 15.5 3.1 J / Expansion including 681.0 682.0 1.0 44.3 J / Expansion MO-24-691 251.0 252.0 1.0 62.2 P / Expansion MO-24-691 304.0 315.6 11.6 1.6 J / Expansion MO-24-691 495.0 499.5 4.5 3.2 New / Expansion MO-24-692 580.0 600.5 20.5 1.1 Q / Expansion MO-24-692 627.3 659.5 32.2 0.8 J / Expansion MO-24-692 812.0 813.0 1.0 35.6 New / Expansion MO-24-693 13.8 14.5 0.7 23.3 P / Expansion MO-24-693 573.5 581.0 7.5 1.9 M / Expansion MO-24-694 12.0 65.0 53.0 1.0 J / Infill including 12.0 13.0 1.0 23.9 J / Infill MO-24-695 186.0 216.0 30.0 0.8 P / Expansion MO-24-695 338.0 355.5 17.5 1.5 J / Expansion MO-24-697 160.0 182.0 22.0 0.6 J / Infill MO-24-698(Cut) 319.0 325.8 6.8 14.9 New / Expansion MO-24-698(Uncut) 319.0 325.8 6.8 30.3 New / Expansion including 325.0 325.8 0.8 255.0 New / Expansion MO-24-698 674.5 695.0 20.5 1.1 M / Infill MO-24-700 255.0 283.0 28.0 1.1 A / Expansion MO-24-700 405.0 417.0 12.0 9.9 I / Expansion including 405.0 406.0 1.0 99.2 I / Expansion MO-24-701 363.5 368.5 5.0 3.1 G / Expansion MO-24-701 628.0 648.0 20.0 1.8 B / Expansion MO-24-701 776.2 794.2 18.0 1.4 M / Expansion including 776.2 780.5 4.3 3.0 M / Expansion MO-24-702 321.0 343.2 22.2 1.9 I / Expansion

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 60 to 95 % of core length. Only intervals with grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m are reported.









Figure 1: Surface Map – Monique deposit new drilling results (holes MO-679 to 702 and MO-650W1)

About Probe's Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val-d'Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 685 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d'Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 175 square kilometres that hosts three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine and Monique Mine) and contains over 95% of the Company's gold resources in Val-d'Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Val-d'Or properties include gold resources totaling 3,793,900 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 1,418,700 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits (news release dated July 19, 2023).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1685-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company's recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,

Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Please visit our website at or contact:

Seema Sindwani
Vice-President of Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at