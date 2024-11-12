North Korea condemns US, Japan, South Korea joint military exercises as 'suicidal hysteria'

(MENAFN) North Korea has strongly condemned recent joint military exercises conducted by the United States, Japan, and South Korea near its waters, labeling them as "suicidal hysteria," according to state media reports on Monday. Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency, denouncing the exercises named "Freedom Edge" as a peak of confrontational aggression aimed at North Korea.



Kim Yo Jong, who also serves as the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, criticized the military maneuvers as provocative actions that have crossed what North Korea perceives as a red line. She emphasized that such exercises demonstrate the United States and its allies' relentless pursuit of military dominance in the region, portraying them as an explicit and unjustifiable provocation that escalates tensions.



The statement highlighted North Korea's perspective that the accumulation of military activities and advanced weaponry in the Korean peninsula and its surroundings has intensified to a dangerous level, potentially bringing the situation to the brink of explosion. Kim Yo Jong questioned the motives behind initiating such provocative war drills near North Korea's borders, implying that they undermine regional stability and exacerbate the already tense geopolitical climate.



North Korea's strong reaction underscores its longstanding opposition to joint military exercises involving the US and its allies, viewing them as a direct threat to its security and sovereignty. The statement from Kim Yo Jong reflects North Korea's stance on the issue, signaling its readiness to criticize and resist what it perceives as hostile military maneuvers in its vicinity.

