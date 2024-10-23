Protesters gather in New York City to condemn Israeli onslaught in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, a gathering of convened at Union Square in New York City to voice their opposition to Israel's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip and to express solidarity with the Palestinian people. With Palestinian flags fluttering in the air, demonstrators filled the square, chanting slogans such as "Free, free Palestine" and "Gaza is watching us." The atmosphere was charged with emotion as participants sought to draw attention to what they perceive as the unjust treatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces.



The New York Department (NYPD) maintained a visible presence at the demonstration, positioning officers between two rows of steel barriers separating supporters of Palestine from those of Israel. The security measures were implemented to ensure the peaceful conduct of the protest and to prevent any potential clashes between opposing factions.



As the demonstration progressed, it transitioned into the city's metro system, with protesters flooding into the subway station amidst chants of "Gaza! Gaza!" However, the influx of demonstrators led to a temporary shutdown of the station as authorities worked to manage the situation and maintain order.



In response to the escalating tensions, police officers took action to tighten security measures and maintain public safety. Several demonstrators were reportedly arrested as authorities sought to restore calm and uphold the rule of law in the face of heightened emotions and unrest.

