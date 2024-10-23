Pakistan government faces tough IMF conditions as it prepares first budget

(MENAFN) The government of Permier Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan is gearing up to propose its first budget this week since taking office in March, amidst stringent conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Regional economists anticipate that these conditions will lead to substantial taxation and increased inflation.



In the lead-up to the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, Pakistan's Finance Ministry and the IMF are engaged in intense last-minute discussions. A ministry official, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking publicly, revealed that Islamabad is grappling with the IMF’s demanding requirements.



Key demands from the IMF include raising the tax revenue target, eliminating subsidies, imposing taxes on the agriculture sector, and increasing levies and taxes on the power, gas, and oil sectors. Additionally, the IMF is pushing for the privatization of inefficient government organizations and improved administrative measures.



Last fiscal year, Pakistan's tax target was approximately Rs9.4 trillion (around USD33.38 billion). For the upcoming fiscal year, the IMF is reportedly insisting on raising this target to Rs11 trillion (USD39.06 billion).



By March 2024, Pakistan's tax revenue had reached USD25.99 billion, with tax authorities optimistic about meeting their targets. According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the overall revenue growth during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year was 31 percent higher compared to the same period last year.



The ministry official acknowledged the government's ongoing efforts to implement economic reforms but highlighted the difficulty of meeting the IMF's tax revenue targets given the current economic conditions. "We are negotiating with the IMF officials on these terms, and hopefully, we will be able to convince them," he stated.



Pakistan recently received USD1.1 billion, the final installment of a USD3 billion IMF bailout package in May. The country is now negotiating for a more substantial loan program, aiming for an amount between USD7 to USD8 billion.

