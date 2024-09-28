World E-commerce forum to convene in Istanbul, exploring sector's future
(MENAFN) The World E-commerce Forum (Worldef) is set to begin in Istanbul on Thursday, bringing together industry professionals to discuss the future of the e-commerce sector. This three-day event, supported globally by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, will feature representatives from major firms, experts, and academics.
The forum will include numerous sessions covering a wide array of topics such as the future of malls, emerging e-commerce trends, digital transformation, innovation, and opportunities through artificial intelligence (AI).
Omer Nart, the head of the forum, highlighted the significant growth potential of e-commerce in Türkiye. He noted that e-commerce currently accounts for over 20 percent of the country’s total trade, with expectations to reach 40-50 percent in the next 5-10 years. This growth presents substantial opportunities for companies in the e-commerce field.
Nart emphasized the role of advancing technologies in enhancing e-commerce and logistics infrastructures, along with shifting consumer behaviors towards online shopping. He remarked, "This situation transforms trade. We are witnessing the transformation of trade into e-commerce in every sector. Growth in e-commerce continues unabated."
He pointed out that Türkiye holds immense potential for e-commerce sellers, retail brands, SMEs, and micro-entrepreneurs. Worldef Istanbul is set to attract a diverse audience, including e-commerce manufacturers, suppliers, micro-entrepreneurs, service providers, global marketplaces, and digital marketers.
Nart explained that companies attending the event could find valuable connections, such as e-commerce manufacturers or wholesalers, and even locate e-commerce warehouses in key markets like Germany.
