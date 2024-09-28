Israeli attacks displace Palestinian refugees in Rafah, UNRWA calls for urgent ceasefire

(MENAFN) In the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Israeli military actions have sparked a mass exodus of Palestinian refugees from all UNRWA-operated shelters, the UN refugee agency reported on Sunday. The unfolding crisis has forced thousands of families to flee their homes in search of safety, leaving all 36 shelters in Rafah vacant.



Issuing a statement, UNRWA reiterated its plea for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the dire humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict. With an estimated 1.7 million people displaced in Khan Younis and the central areas of Gaza, the agency highlighted the alarming reduction in humanitarian space, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention.



UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini echoed these concerns, noting that over one million individuals, many of whom have been displaced multiple times, have been compelled to flee Rafah in pursuit of safety. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Lazzarini emphasized the critical role of UNRWA shelters in providing refuge for vulnerable populations, stressing that such spaces must be safeguarded under the auspices of the UN.



Despite the challenges posed by the escalating violence, Lazzarini affirmed UNRWA's unwavering commitment to serving affected communities. However, the agency has been compelled to suspend critical services, including healthcare, in Rafah due to the prevailing security risks. Nevertheless, efforts to support displaced populations persist, with UNRWA operations now centered in Khan Younis and other central areas accommodating the vast majority of Gaza's displaced residents.

