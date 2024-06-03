Russian Army Launches Airstrikes On Three Villages In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has carried out on the villages of Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Levadne in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

On June 2, the occupiers launched 420 strikes on eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy carried out airstrikes on Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Levadne. Some 178 UAVs of different modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Fifteen MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Nove Zaporizhzhia (Polohy district). Some 224 artillery strikes were launched on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk," he wrote.

There were four reports of damage to houses. Civilians were not hurt.