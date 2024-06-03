U.S. And China Wireless Charging Market Showing Impressive Growth During Forecast Period 2021 - 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Size

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market to Reach $24,691.4 Million By 2030

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market By and Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the U.S. & China wireless charging market size was valued at $4,103.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $24,691.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.5%.

Wireless transmission transfers electrical power from the transmitter to the receiver without any wire connection. Wireless charging technology allows multiple devices to connect wirelessly. Inductive charging is the most extensively used technology owing to its increased incorporation in wireless charging systems for automotive sectors. Laser and microwave wireless charging technologies are projected to exhibit the highest growth in the market due to their focus on narrow beam capability, comparatively higher frequencies allowing broad bandwidth, and high-power transmission rate.

The constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables majorly drive the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market, owing to flexibility and hassle-free charging. Moreover, the necessity to harvest ambient RF energy and increase sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market. Furthermore, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, technology is expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging is expected to hinder the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market share.

The inductive technology segment contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market and accounted for a 53.8% share in 2020. Factors such as hassle-free and enclosed connections offered by the inductive charging technology propels the market sales. However, between 2020 and 2030, radio frequency technology is expected to grow at a faster rate, by 22.4% in comparison to other technologies. RF charging has greater opportunities as compared to induction as it possesses stronger technical areas. With Far-Field RF wireless charging, the device need not to be pressed on a panel; radio waves emitted in a nearby area charge the smartphone.

Competitive Analysis:

The U.S. and China Wireless Charging industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market include,

FULTON INNOVATION LLC

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC

POWERMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

WITRICITY CORPORATION

SONY CORPORATION

MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD.

SEMTECH

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION (INTERATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC.)

Home-based products segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for efficient charging systems for portable electronics is the prime reason for such growth. The surging adoption of wearable devices such as medical equipment, defibrillators, exoskeletons, pacemakers, and wheelchairs in personal healthcare and consumer electronics is one of the major factors for this growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has impacted the global electronics and semiconductor sector, due to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled. The emergence of COVID-19 has lowered the U.S. & China wireless charging market growth in 2020 and is estimated to witness decent growth till the end of 2021. The implementation of partial or complete lockdowns across countries is the prime reason for the lower growth rate.

Key Findings of the Study

- The home-based products segment is projected to be the major application growth segment during the forecast period.

- The U.S. dominated the market throughout the forecast period.

- China is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

