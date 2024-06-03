Speyside Capital Expands Presence In India And Opens Doors To Scotch Whisky Cask Ownership Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scotland's Speyside Capital expands presence in India in a move to open the doors to make Scotch Whisky cask ownership easily accessible to Indian citizens.

- Mr. Manoj Kharkanis, Speyside Capital Chairman

INDIA , June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Speyside Capital, a Scotland based asset management company, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new office in the heart of Mumbai's Central Business District as it makes a move to make Scotch Whisky cask ownership easily accessible.

This strategic move underscores Speyside Capital's confidence in India's ongoing economic growth and burgeoning whisky market, while opening doors to make Scotch Whisky cask ownership easily accessible.

Speyside Capital has recently collaborated with India's exclusive The Quorum Club Association, fostering a strong network and shared vision for the future. With an expansive $40 billion USD Indian Whiskey market, Speyside Capital aims to develop the country's premier Scotch single malt Whisky club by offering exclusive Whisky cask ownership opportunities to connoisseurs.

Outside of it's collaboration with The Quorum Club, Speyside Capital is forging alliances with major wealth management firms and banks in India.

A dedicated board will oversee expansion in the Indian market.

Paul Kopec, CEO of Speyside Capital, expressed delight in the move and believes it showcases well the company's readiness to provide unparalleled access to Scotch whisky cask ownership experiences to Indian enthusiasts.

As Speyside Capital extends its footprint across India, the company looks ahead to create a lasting impact on the dynamic Indian market.

