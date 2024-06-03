PV Sindhu Invests In And Becomes Brand Ambassador For Greenday's 'Better Nutrition'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 3 June, 2024: Indian badminton star, two-time Olympic medallist, and World Champion PV Sindhu has today announced her and brand ambassadorship with Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' brand. This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer and livelihoods.



Founded by IIM Ahmedabad alumnus Prateek Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, Greenday is dedicated to increasing the nutritional value of staple crops, allowing consumers to access essential vitamins and minerals through their everyday meals. The company works closely with farmers, educating, empowering, and incentivizing them to cultivate nutrient-dense crop varieties. These biofortified crops are enriched with essential micronutrients such as Iron, Zinc, Pro-Vitamin A, Calcium and Protein promoting holistic human growth and development. Farmers are rewarded with premium prices for their efforts in growing these nutrient-rich crops.



Commenting on the investment, Prateek Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Greenday, said, "Nutrition deficiency in India is a pressing concern, with more than 50% of the population suffering from deficiencies in essential nutrients such as zinc, iron, and protein. Recent studies have also highlighted a continuous drop in the nutrient content of staple crops like wheat and rice over the past 50 years. At Greenday, we are working to help alleviate these problems by promoting nutrition-dense farming practices and making biofortified foods accessible and affordable. We are thrilled and proud to have Ms. PV Sindhu's support in this phase of our journey and our mission. Her endorsement and trust are validation of our efforts and goals. With Sindhu on board, we strive to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition-dense staples and make them affordable and accessible to everyone across the country, while also improving the livelihoods of our farmers and their families who are an intrinsic part of our supply chain.".



Greenday currently operates about 75 agri-input stores and procurement centres across the country under its Greenday 'Kisan ki Dukan' brand. Its FMCG brand 'Better Nutrition', uses 'Biofortification,' a transformative method that enhances the nutritional value of crops from the seed stage, turning them into powerhouses of essential vitamins and minerals. The product range includes biofortified Atta, Rice, Bajra, Ragi, and Makka, all enriched with minerals and vitamins such as Zinc, Iron, Protein, Pro-Vitamin A, and Calcium.



Rastogi continued, "Currently, we are collaborating with 15,000 farmers and have plans to scale up our operations significantly. Our goal is to expand across various geographies and crops. With our revenue already surpassing INR 10 Crores, we project the nutrition-dense farming and staples market to grow to about INR 2000 Crores by 2030, and Greenday to be at the forefront of this growth."



Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, PV Sindhu said, "I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand that is addressing the critical issue of nutrition deficiency in our country. I deeply appreciate the dedication and innovation that Prateek and his team have put into Better Nutrition products, the positive impact they have on our health, and Greenday's mission to not just help make nutrition-dense food accessible to everyone in India, but at the same time to educate and support the farmers who are an integral part of this initiative. I believe in Better Nutrition and in the vision of the company and this is why I chose to become their brand ambassador"



Greenday, the agritech division of Better Nutrition, partners with industry leaders like Harvest Plus Solutions and Yara Fertilisers to develop advanced biofortified produce. Ravinder Grover, Global Business Manager at Harvest Plus Solutions, stated, "We are proud to support Greenday's biofortification efforts. Their smart approach tackles key issues in the value chain, making a real difference in fighting micronutrient deficiencies and boosting food security."





About Better Nutrition:



Better Nutrition is dedicated to advancing health and well-being through innovative nutritional solutions. By integrating advanced research and cutting-edge technology, Better Nutrition aims to enhance health with a diverse range of products.



About Greenday:



Greenday is an agritech startup focused on developing 'Nutrifarms' using biofortified seeds and advanced agronomic practices. With a mission to enhance the nutritional quality of food, Greenday works closely with farmers and global partners to create sustainable and impactful agricultural solutions.

Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Surya Nair

Email :...