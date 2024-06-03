Two Unexploded Glide Bombs Defused Near Donetsk Region's Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts have defused two powerful guided aerial bombs that fell on a field near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and did not explode.

"Kostiantynivka: disposal experts from the State Emergency Service neutralized two unexploded FAB-500 and OFAB-250 aerial bombs. A group of explosives experts from the State Emergency Service defused aerial bombs discovered by residents of the town of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district. Ammunition was taken out and destroyed," the post reads.

Guided aerial bombs are the main tool for the advance of the Russian army.