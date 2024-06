Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders As President Muizzu Launches Fundraising Campaign For Palestine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maldives has resolved to impose a ban on people bearing Israeli passports, the office of the president of the island nation, Mohamed Muizzu, said, according to Hindustan Times announcement did not provide specifics regarding the implementation date of the new law a related move, Muizzu launched a national fundraising campaign called“Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine”.Also Read | Lok Sabha election result: Looking at stunning victory, BJP plans ₹21.97 lakh decor, sound-and-light show, says reportThe decision follows increasing pressure from the opposition and the government's allies to prohibit Israelis from entering the Maldives in protest against the ongoing war in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, as per HT Read | Namibia vs Oman Live Score: It's a Four. Oman at 109/9 after 19.3 oversThe Maldives had lifted a previous ban on Israeli citizens in the early 1990s and restored diplomatic relations in 2010. However, AFP reported that efforts to normalize relations ceased after former president Mohamed Nasheed's ousting in 2012 Read | How Tanishq broke into the bridal jewellery market in IndiaIsrael warns its citizensIn response, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised its citizens against travelling to the Maldives and recommended those currently in the country consider leaving.\"For Israeli citizens staying in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, since if they fall into distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to help,\" the ministry said, according to AFP of Gaza WarThe Gaza conflict has led to at least 36,439 killings, primarily civilians, by Israeli Defence Forces in Israeli tourismTourism, a cornerstone of the Maldivian economy, has seen a significant decline in Israeli visitors, with an 88 per cent drop in the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year.

MENAFN03062024007365015876ID1108287658