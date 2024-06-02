Automotive 48V System Market Size Surges To $21.00 Billion By 2027 - Robert Bosch Gmbh, Dana Limited, Lear Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global automotive 48V system market generated $2.22 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $21.00 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Automakers worldwide are moving toward electrifying their fleets, but it does not mean every future car or truck will need to be plugged in. Instead, the first wave of this advancement is 48-volt technology. This new technology includes the benefits of decreased emissions and even improved acceleration. And the new onboard battery systems provide extra power to run infotainment and advanced safety systems in vehicle.

The global automotive 48V system market is driven by increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicle and rise in demand for 48V battery system. However, high cost of system in vehicles and anticipated rise in sale of battery electric vehicles are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increased safety & comfort features in vehicles and reduction of CO2 emission to meet future emission legislations are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the automotive 48V system market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for hybrid & electric vehicles and 48V battery system drives the growth of the global automotive 48V system market . However, surge in sale of electric vehicle equipped with fully-powered battery and total cost of vehicle hinder the market growth. On the other hand, demand for advanced safety and comforts features and need to lower CO2 emissions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading market players

BorgWarner Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Dana Limited

Delphi Technologies

GKN (Melrose Industries PLC)

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc.

MAHLE Powertrain Ltd.

Valeo SA

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive 48V system market based on architecture, vehicle class, and region.

The belt driven segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on architecture, the belt driven segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global automotive 48V system market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to a relatively low integration cost, reduced CO2 emissions, and dynamic performance offered by this architecture. However, the transmission output shaft segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high efficiency, electric driving (creep), and four/all-wheel drive mode provided by this type of architecture.

The mid segment to continue its dominance during the forecast period

Based on vehicle class, the mid segment held nearly two-fifths of the global automotive 48V system market in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to reduced sales of mid-sized passenger-vehicles and increase in fleet CO2 targets. However, the entry segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 27.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to incorporation of innovative features and smart options such as 48v systems on cost-effective models, including entry class vehicles.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its highest contribution by 2027, North America to grow steadily

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of more than two-fifths of the global automotive 48V system market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. This is due to development of new products to meet changing consumer demands, rapid industrialization, and initiatives to switch the consumer inclination from petrol to electric or hybrid cars. However, Europe is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 27.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of fuel efficient and eco-friendly vehicles in the region along with technological advancements. Contrarily, North America would witness a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

