Manipur Floods: 'Continuing Efforts To Remove Water, Restore Flow Of Naga River...' Says Chief Minister Biren Singh
6/2/2024 10:23:49 PM
Manipur Chief Minister
N Biren Singh in a post on social media
site X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the authorities are working on clearing flood water and clear areas.“Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to declog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal,” Singh posted on June 2.This is a developing story, more updates are awaited...
