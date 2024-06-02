Assam Floods: Grim Situation Persists As Three More Deaths Recorded, New Areas Submerged

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The flood situation in Assam remained grim, with three additional fatalities reported and new areas being inundated there was a slight decrease in the number of affected people, the situation persisted as a significant concern, PTI reported.“Rivers remained in spate, while affected people took shelter in relief camps in different areas,” it said to a bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 535,246 individuals across 13 districts remained affected by the flood Read: Manipur floods: Houses and submerged amid heavy rains; PM Modi, Amit Shah take stock of situationThis number represents a decrease from the 601,642 affected individuals across 10 districts reported on Saturday, the flood and storm-related fatalities since May 28 have now reached 18, with two deaths reported in Cachar and one in Nagaon.“Three major rivers – Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara – continued to flow above the danger level,” the ASDMA bulletin said Read: Monsoon Tracker: Wet spell in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai? IMD's full weather forecast hereNagaon emerged as the worst-hit district, with 303,567 people still affected, followed by Cachar with 109,798 and Hojai with 86,382 affected individuals situation prompted the establishment of 193 relief camps across various districts, accommodating over 39,000 displaced individuals. Additionally, 82 relief distribution centers were actively providing assistance Read: Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in 6 states; warns of heatwave in Haryana and PunjabMultiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local administration, were engaged in rescue and relief operations. Medical teams were also deployed to provide assistance in the affected areas of infrastructure damage, including roads, bridges, and other property, have surfaced from different districts, further underscoring the severity of the situation.(With inputs from PTI)

