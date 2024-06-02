FCPT Announces Acquisition Of A National Veterinary Associates Property For $2.0 Million

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MILL VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a trust primarily engaged in the ownership and of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a National Veterinary Associates property for $2.0 million. The property is located in Indiana and is corporate-operated under a new long-term, triple net lease with annual rent bumps. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at .

