WELLNESS VISIONS CENTER IN RICHMOND CA CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY

“THE POWER THAT MADE THE BODY, HEALS THE BODY”

- Dr. Jennie HsuRICHMOND, CA, USA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness Visions is pleased to announce their first anniversary by welcoming the distinguished Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, the inventor of the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) to the center along with a lineup of special events on June 7th and 8th. It is the first and only center in the San Francisco/East Bay area to feature a 24-Unit EESystem as part of its comprehensive total wellness services. First-time attendees will experience the innovative“Bio-Scalar waves” healing technology researched and designed by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael for over 30 years, which helps provide optimal health and healing to individuals.“The power that made the body, heals the body,” says Dr. Sandra Rose Michael. "Give your body the healthy energy to function optimally and live your greatest life.”“I'm excited to welcome Dr. Sandra Rose Micheal to our center for the very first time,” says Dr. Jennie Hsu, a lifestyle medicine physician and founder of Wellness Visions.“I have seen people be relieved of pain and have improvement of mood very quickly by using the EESystem. I hope to bring more awareness about this technology to the people who need it. I am passionate about healing the root cause of disease and aligning the body, mind, and spirit to heal.”The special events will be held at the center, located at 5327 Jacuzzi Street, Suite 1A, kicking off with an ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 7th at 2 PM with the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce and guests. Later from 6 PM-8 PM, a VIP Meet & Greet ticketed event with Dr. Sandra Rose Michael will be followed by a sound healing session with celestial music by Harp Dream Temple, musicians Christine Tulis and Kem Stralka, accompanied by Jai Josefs. On Saturday, June 8th from 9 AM-11 AM, Dr. Michael will lead a workshop on“The Science of Kahuna,” and from 4 PM-6 PM, Dr. Michael will present the“Revolution in Healing Science of the EESystem.” Space is limited. For information on new member savings on these events and more, call (510) 660-5282, or email: ....About the EESystemThe EESystem generates multiple bio-active life-enhancing energy fields, including scalar waves, which can allow cell regeneration, improve immune function, provide relief from pain, detoxify the body, elevate moods, and assist in balancing right and left hemispheres of the brain to increase energy levels. It has been installed throughout the U.S. and globally to promote wellness, healing, relaxation, purification, and rejuvenation. More atAbout Dr. Sandra Rose MichaelDr. Michael is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and Ph.D., inventor of the EESystem, researcher, and Professor of Applied Integrative Biophysics. She was born to genius scientists who met in engineering physics. Dr. Michael has taught holistic health for over four decades, including inventing the first effective Scalar Healing Light Chamber in 1978. Dr. Michael's lifelong and distinguished award-winning work in applied integrative biophysics has earned prestigious recognition as Presidential and International Who's Who. She has lectured at the UN, MIT, The World Health Summit, the Harvard Club, London's Royal Society of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical School, Scalar Research Experts Conference, among others.About Dr. Jennie HsuDr. Jennie Hsu is a lifestyle medicine physician and founder of Wellness Visions with a mission to empower people to heal through education, coaching, science and technology, and community. She has received board certification in internal medicine, obesity, and lifestyle medicine and is a former Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois in Urbana. She received her MD from the University of California San Francisco. Dr. Hsu is also a Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) master practitioner and trainer, a master life coach, a certified health and wellness coach, hypnotherapist, and Huna energy healer.About Wellness VisionsWellness Visions is the first and only center in the San Francisco/East Bay area with a 24-Unit EESystem that immerses you in nature's energy for increasing your cellular charge, reducing stress, pain, and inflammation, and improving cognitive function, and activating stem cells for cellular and DNA repair. Services include lifestyle medicine consultations, transformational health & wellness coaching, energy healing, and Emotion Code. The center is part of the UNIFYD Healing global network to bring affordable access to the EESystem. More at

