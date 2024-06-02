Thousands Of Palestinian Families Forced To Flee Due To Israeli Operations In Rafah, UNRWA Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - Thousands of Palestinian families have been forced to flee due to Israeli forces' operations in the city of Rafah, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.In a post on its X account, added that 36 of its shelters in Rafah governorate are now empty, while1.7 million people are estimated to be displaced in Khan Younis and Gaza Middle Areas, as "humanitarian space continues to shrink."