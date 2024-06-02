عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Army Announces Injury Of 46 Soldiers In Gaza Battles Since Thursday


6/2/2024 7:31:53 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Israeli Occupation army, announced that 46 Israeli soldiers have been injured in the Gaza battles since Thursday, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday, citing the army.
The Israeli newspaper said that 4 of the injured soldiers are in serious condition.

MENAFN02062024000117011021ID1108287247


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search