Israeli Occupation Army Announces Injury Of 46 Soldiers In Gaza Battles Since Thursday

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Israeli army, announced that 46 Israeli have been in the Gaza battles since Thursday, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday, citing the army.The Israeli newspaper said that 4 of the injured soldiers are in serious condition.

