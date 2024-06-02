Israeli Occupation Army Announces Injury Of 46 Soldiers In Gaza Battles Since Thursday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Israeli Occupation
army, announced that 46 Israeli soldiers
have been injured
in the Gaza battles since Thursday, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday, citing the army.
The Israeli newspaper said that 4 of the injured soldiers are in serious condition.
MENAFN02062024000117011021ID1108287247
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.