On Monday, Rolling Blackout Schedules To Be Applied In Three Ukrainian Regions
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power outage schedules will be in effect on Monday, June 3, throughout the day in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.
That's according to the DTEK operator, Ukrinform reports.
"The caps allocated by Ukrenergo will be enough to cover the 80% of the needs in Ukraine's capital, 68% - in Kyiv region, 74% - in Odesa region, and 84% - in Donetsk region," DTEK noted. Read also: DTEK
shows consequences of enemy attack on TP
Dnipropetrovsk region is expected to get through the day with no power supply restrictions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, June 3, power consumption caps for industrial and household consumers will apply throughout Ukraine from 00:00 and throughout the day.
